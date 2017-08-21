New McCarran website more compatible with mobile devices

McCarran International Airport has an updated website that will be more compatible with mobile devices and offers information in 10 different languages, airport officials said.

McCarran International Airport has an updated website that will be more compatible with mobile devices and offers information in 10 different languages, airport officials said.

A “text-to-speak” feature was reformatted so that it’s easier to use for website visitors who need information translated into another language, airport spokeswoman Christine Crews said.

“Travelers are mostly accessing this information on the go, so we’re presenting it to them in a way that’s formatted and easy to navigate,” Crews said.

Airline-specific pages, dining and shopping options, maps, job openings and other airport information are still available to view, Crews said. The revised site, unveiled last week, also includes expanded information for those who need special assistance when traveling.

The site was updated by web designers, programmers and other workers from the Clark County Department of Aviation’s Information System and Public Affairs and Marketing divisions.

