New ordinance seeks to prevent alcohol consumption by minors in hotel rooms, arenas

The skyline on the North end of the Strip with casino operators in the area including Resorts W ...
The skyline on the North end of the Strip with casino operators in the area including Resorts World, Fontainebleau and Circus Circus as viewed from the observation deck atop The Strat on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 25, 2025 - 2:58 pm
 

Clark County this month approved an ordinance that will attempt to prevent alcohol consumption by minors in hotel rooms and certain entertainment venues.

The ordinance, affirmed by the County Commission, addresses alcohol stocked in hotel rooms, and private viewing areas in movie theaters and sports arenas and convention pavilions.

The Las Vegas Strip falls within Clark County governance.

Adult guests with children must acknowledge in writing that they are responsible for the alcoholic beverages that are stocked by the properties, according to the ordinance. They also have to agree to not allow anyone under age 21 to consume it.

If they refuse, the venues are required to remove the spirits, the ordinance said.

“This is already a common practice among hotels, resort-hotels and sports and convention building,” Vince Queano, director of the county’s business license department, told commissioners prior to a unanimous vote July 1.

The ordinance was set to go into effect as early as two weeks after passage once the county conducts appropriate public noticing.

A previous requirement that mandated the alcohol be stored in locked refrigerators and cabinets was “unenforceable,” Queano said.

“We lack the resources to inspect every hotel room, suite, private skyboxes or private building areas for compliance,” he said.

Strip operators Caesars Entertainment, MGM Resorts International and Resorts World did not respond to media inquiries seeking comment about their policy.

The ordinance applies to locations with “individual access” liquor licenses.

Those apply to hotels with at least 100 rooms, movie theaters that seat at least 400 people and arenas with a capacity for at least 8,000 patrons.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.

