New owner to give Las Vegas Main Street buildings a face-lift

A cluster of buildings in downtown Las Vegas once home to the Gamblers General Store will be getting a face-lift in the coming months.

Some of the many card tables for sale at the new Gamblers General Store which recently moved across the street from their former store on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A cluster of buildings in downtown Las Vegas once home to the Gamblers General Store will be getting a face-lift in the coming months.

The four buildings at 800-818 S. Main St. are now dubbed Intersection, and the new owner plans to create a more modern facade while still respecting and honoring “the history of the surrounding community,” according to leasing firm Colliers International.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.