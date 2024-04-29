86°F
New police substation could be coming to northeast Las Vegas

A new Metropolitan Police Department substation could be coming to the Sunrise Manor area in northeast Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 29, 2024 - 2:23 pm
 

A new Metropolitan Police Department substation could occupy about 7 acres of public land in northeast Las Vegas if an agreement goes through, the Bureau of Land Management said Monday.

The police substation would be located at Hollywood Boulevard and Sahara Avenue, where a family services building was formerly slated for construction. According to the project’s most recent proposal, it would house police equipment and administrative offices with employees.

“The Bureau of Land Management is pleased to have a role in the development of a project that benefits the public and will help the local community grow,” Bruce Sillitoe, the bureau’s Las Vegas field manager, wrote in a statement. “This action will help Clark County provide public service opportunities and provide for public safety.”

In addition to offices, the plan shows that Metro would build interview and briefing rooms, a place to store evidence and a space to house arms like handguns, rifles and ammunition. The land isn’t needed for any purpose of the federal government, the BLM wrote in the proposal.

A Metro spokesperson said the agency wasn’t able to provide comment on Monday.

The public has 45 days, or until June 13, to review the proposal and submit comments. According to the BLM, the most helpful perspectives are those that discuss if the land is suited for the construction and if the project follows local planning and zoning trends in the area.

For more information on how and where to submit written comments, go to the project’s page on the Federal Register.

Contact Alan Halaly at ahalaly@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlanHalaly on X.

