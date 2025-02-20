67°F
New produce store to open in Las Vegas’ Historic Westside

Jillian White takes a phone call in the setting sun near raised beds at the opening of The Obod ...
Jillian White takes a phone call in the setting sun near raised beds at the opening of The Obodo Collective urban farm on April 22, 2023, in Las Vegas’ Historic Westside neighborhood. (Photo by Ronda Churchill for Review-Journal)
February 20, 2025 - 11:57 am
February 20, 2025 - 11:57 am
 

The Southern Nevada Health District announced Thursday that it has partnered with a local group to open a new grocery store in the valley’s Historic Westside.

According to a news release, the health district teamed up with The Obodo Collective to launch a new produce store, “in an effort to combat food insecurity and provide healthy food alternatives.”

The Obodo Collective operates an urban farm on a half-acre property that grows fresh fruits and vegetables 11 months out of the year, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported previously.

Located at 1300 C St., the Obodo Greengrocer, which will hold a grand opening celebration at 9 a.m. Saturday, will offer fresh, local fruits and vegetables along with other essential goods.

The Obodo Collective, which is a Black woman-led nonprofit organization, says customers shopping at the store will be able to pay with SNAP benefits.

