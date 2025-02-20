New produce store to open in Las Vegas’ Historic Westside
The Southern Nevada Health District announced Thursday that it has partnered with a local group to open a new grocery store in the valley’s Historic Westside.
According to a news release, the health district teamed up with The Obodo Collective to launch a new produce store, “in an effort to combat food insecurity and provide healthy food alternatives.”
The Obodo Collective operates an urban farm on a half-acre property that grows fresh fruits and vegetables 11 months out of the year, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported previously.
Located at 1300 C St., the Obodo Greengrocer, which will hold a grand opening celebration at 9 a.m. Saturday, will offer fresh, local fruits and vegetables along with other essential goods.
The Obodo Collective, which is a Black woman-led nonprofit organization, says customers shopping at the store will be able to pay with SNAP benefits.