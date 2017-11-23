New recruits join Las Vegas police force — PHOTOS

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Training Staff and Recruits had a graduation ceremony on Wednesday for 34 new police recruits.
Recruits graduating in Wednesday’s ceremony at the Orleans began the academy on May 26.
