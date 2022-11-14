New statues to honor former Las Vegas mayor, fallen police officer

Bronze statues are set to be unveiled Tuesday in Las Vegas to honor former Mayor Oscar Goodman and a fallen police officer.

Two bronze statues are set to be unveiled Tuesday in Las Vegas to honor a former mayor and a fallen police officer.

The statue of former Mayor Oscar Goodman is set to be unveiled at 10 a.m. Tuesday outside the Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St.

“Goodman was known for his efforts to revitalize and redevelop downtown Las Vegas, his push to bring world-class attractions to the city and for being the city’s biggest supporter,” a spokesperson for the city of Las Vegas wrote in a statement.

Goodman, his wife, Mayor Carolyn Goodman, and outgoing Councilwoman Michele Fiore are expected to speak at the ceremony.

Oscar Goodman was elected in 1999 and served three terms before his wife was elected in 2011. She will reach her term limit in 2024.

A statue of Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Erik Lloyd is set to be unveiled at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Centennial Hills Community Center, 6601 N. Buffalo Drive. His wife, Minddie, and Fiore are scheduled to speak at the ceremony.

Lloyd worked for Metro for 29 years before he died from COVID-19 on July 29, 2020. He was 53.

He was the president of the Injured Police Officers Fund for 16 years. The organization raises money for families of fallen and injured officers across the valley.

The artist who sculpted the statues, Brian Hanlon, also created the statue for fallen Officer Alyn Beck. Officer Alyn Beck Memorial Park opened in January 2020, nearly six years after Beck and his partner, Igor Soldo, were shot and killed inside a Cici’s Pizza.

