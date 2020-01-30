55°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Local Las Vegas

New technology deployed in annual Las Vegas Valley homeless census

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 29, 2020 - 5:37 pm
 

The first group of volunteers didn’t have to go far early Wednesday to begin counting the homeless on the streets of Las Vegas.

Volunteer Liz Ortenburger, the executive director of the domestic violence shelter SafeNest and part of the first group to head out just before 5 a.m. to begin the annual homeless count, pulled out her cell phone and approached a man in a wheelchair at the bus stop on Las Vegas Boulevard North.

She clicked on the opening screen and pinned her location. Then she opened up a survey and asked the man if she could ask him a few questions.

Nick Scioli, 64, agreed.

The mobile app, Survey123 for ArcGIS, is part of a new approach officials overseeing the annual Southern Nevada Homeless Census are testing this year.

Previously volunteers fanned out two weeks after the initial account to ask homeless people to take the survey, which provides demographic data as well as information on the causes of homelessness. This year, the 568 volunteers conducting the count were able to complete the survey immediately, assuming the person being counted agreed.

The new method was being beta tested in a year where the federal government only requires shelter counts, but Clark County officials believe it will paint a more accurate picture of homelessness in the region.

They also say it will speed up the reporting of the final numbers in the tally, which are expected sometime in spring rather than in midsummer as in previous years.

Critical in determining federal aid

The homeless census, mandated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, is crucial for the county to receive federal aid directed toward homeless programs. This year, Nevada received more than $16 million in federal grants for 50 existing programs, with Clark County receiving more than $13 million.

The sheltered homeless were counted Tuesday night, and the unsheltered homeless youth and adults, instead of at night, were counted Wednesday morning. Those in rural areas will be counted on Thursday.

“We’re hoping to get a much higher sampling doing it this way, which will give us more robust data,” said Michele Fuller-Hallauer, social services manager.

Scioli quickly answered the questions, saying he’s 64, identifies as a white Caucasian, never served in the Armed Forces and has a physical disability.

It’s his first time experiencing homelessness, he said. He became homeless two years ago when cancer killed his wife. They were each on a fixed income and he couldn’t pay the bills with his $900 monthly Social Security check.

“I’m waiting for affordable housing. I have nine more months,” he said. “Everyone here is doing the best they can with what they have. This is just another chapter in the book of life.”

Ortenburger handed him a pair of warm black socks, one of 4,000 that volunteers were handing out to people who completed the questionnaire. Usually, there is a 10 to 20 percent response rate, and the county’s goal for this year is to reach at least 60 percent.

“If you can’t talk to this person, then just write an observation,” Brenda Herbstman, the grants coordinator for the county, told a group of yellow-vested volunteers. “There’s nothing wrong with just counting a body, or a tent, or someone in a car.”

Limiting duplication

Nearby, a Las Vegas police officer walked along to ensure the volunteers’ safety. County buses helped distribute the volunteers around the area, another new feature of this year’s count.

Volunteers also were deployed from 14 sites, rather than the previous six to broaden coverage.

Some survey questions are also pegged at preventing duplication.

“We anticipate a small number of duplication, but we also anticipate potential people that will be missed,” Fuller-Hallauer said. “The hope is that it kind of balances each other. We feel the methodology is statistically sound and we’ve done anything we can to mitigate any potential skewing of the data.”

The volunteers scanned 94 percent of 487 census tracts, Fuller-Hallauer said, adding that the county looks at three years of first responder and outreach data to determine if homeless people are still present in the tracts.

“People are always moving about every year; we want to make sure we canvas where the people are,” she said.

About an hour after the first group departed, more volunteers traveled north on Main Street back to Catholic Charities.

One homeless man, Derwin Harris, 60, walked uphill, leaning into the wind with the aid of his walker. He answered some questions and grabbed a pair of black socks.

“I love me some wonderful black socks,” he said with a smile before slowly making his way to “The Field” on G street, where he knew there would be volunteers ready to serve a hot and hearty breakfast.

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @ByBrianaE on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Trump administration OKs new water rule - VIDEO
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler signed a new rule Thursday replacing a 2015 definition of “navigable waters” created in the Obama administration that farmers, developers and others found overly restrictive. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Yvanna Cancela Speaks on Supporting Biden - Video
The RJ Politics podcast crew sits down with Nevada State Senator Yvanna Cancela to discuss why she is supporting former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential race.
RJ Politics Podcast with Deval Patrick - VIDEO
2020 Presidential Candidate Deval Patrick joins hosts Rory Appleton and Steve Sebelius on the RJ Politics Podcast.
Tom Steyer on Donald Trump and the economy - Video
Tom Steyer joins the RJ Politics podcast to talk about his campaign presence in Nevada and how he plans to take Trump on when talking about the economy. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas City Council Votes On Homeless Ordinance - Video
The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday will discuss expanding on a controversial camping and sleeping ban aimed at deterring the homeless from bivouacking on city streets to include hours when public sidewalks are being cleaned.
Biden meets with Vegas Latino community - VIDEO
Presidential candidate Joe Biden met with members of the Latino community at Rancho High School. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson, other Nevada cities consent to refugee resettlement - VIDEO
Henderson will continue to welcome refugees for resettlement, according to a December letter from Mayor Debra March. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pete Buttigieg Speaks At Black Empowerment Event - Video
Pete Buttigieg speaks at a black empowerment event to talk about his Douglass plan.
Joe Biden at the national hospitality workers union.
Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to members of the national hospitality workers union during UNITE HERE's town hall on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at Culinary Union Hall in Las Vegas. @bizutesfaye
Elizabeth Warren at Culinary Union
Elizabeth Warren speaks at a Culinary Union town hall in Las Vegas on Dec. 9, 2019.
Secretary of Education visits Henderson school
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos visited students at Pinecrest Academy in Henderson to talk about college planning on Dec. 4, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump dropped from Terry Fator’s show on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Fator has edited out one prominent figure: President Donald Trump, a focal point of Fator’s regular stage show and also Christmas show over the past 3½ years. The Trump puppet, with his pop-up hairpiece, has been sidelined from both shows until further notice. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Accused murder mastermind Frank LaPena is granted a pardon - VIDEO
A onetime Las Vegas casino bell captain who spent 25 years in prison as the accused mastermind in a notorious 1974 contract murder won his last legal battle for freedom Wednesday when the state Pardons Board granted him a conditional pardon restoring all his civil rights. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Middle: Nonpartisan voters and the 2020 election
How will the growing segment of nonpartisan or independent voters — those who have not registered with either political party, or who have left partisan politics behind — vote in 2020?
Local Videos
Homeless Census uses mobile app for "more robust" data
Michele Fuller-Hallauer, Clark County Social Service manager, said the use of a mobile app will result in a higher sampling and more robust data. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Death penalty trial Lee's Discount Liquor robbery and killing
Day one of the death penalty trial of Ray Charles “Ray Ray” Brown, 26, who is accused of being the gunman in the April 2016 robbery and killing of a Lee's Discount Liquor store clerk.
Family of victim in DUI crash talk about their loved one - VIDEO
The family of Christopher Garcia speak about him after a court hearing on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. Garcia died in a Jan. 17 crash where the other driver, Ciera Brawer, is suspected of driving the wrong way and DUI. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Mike Hansen and Cecilia Hansen
Mike Hansen and Cecilia “Cecy” Hansen discuss their journey of fostering to adoption. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas jury convicts man in woman’s 2018 rape, murder
On Friday a Las Vegas jury convicted 52-year-old Charles Talley Jr. of first-degree murder and sexual assault in the rape and killing of Kelly Deanne Kazoon inside an east valley apartment.
Las Vegas slogans and ad campaigns through the decades
Take a trip through decades of Las Vegas ad campaigns as the new slogan will be unveiled during the Grammys on Sunday. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Teaching about the Holocaust
Teacher Mitchell Kalin and former students discuss the power of empathy and compassion. (John Przybys/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Metro Captain Sasha Larkin
Captain Sasha Larkin provides some updates about what is happening in Northwest Area Command in this 2019 video. (Metropolitan Police Department)
The Las Vegas Raiders give back - VIDEO
The Raiders are not even in Las Vegas yet but are already making a big impact on the community, giving out hundreds of hygiene kits to local vets and pledging $500,000 to eliminate school lunch debt in Nevada. (Le'Andre Fox and Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
1 person dies in three-vehicle crash in south Las Vegas - VIDEO
Las Vegas Boulevard South reopened Wednesday morning, nearly seven hours after a three-vehicle crash left one driver dead and another seriously injured, according to police. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
1 person killed in south Las Vegas Valley crash - VIDEO
One person was killed and another was injured in a three-vehicle crash on Las Vegas Boulevard South near East Warm Springs Road, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Shooting at Las Vegas Fashion Show mall injures 3 - VIDEO
Three people were injured Tuesday night, Jan. 21, 2020, in a shooting at Fashion Show mall. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Touro University Nevada student says demonstration saved her life - VIDEO
Student Erica Stiles describes how her cancer was found during a classroom demonstration. (Mary Hynes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Scouts BSA troop takes part in day of service - VIDEO
Members of Las Vegas Troop 155 with Scouts BSA painted a fence and picked up trash as part of a day of service at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park west of Las Vegas on Monday Jan. 20, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto
Incident with 'suspicious device' resolved - VIDEO
Lt. Zachary Burns of the Las Vegas police department's armor section gives an update on the suspicious device found at a Saver's store in the 2300 block of East Tropicana Avenue on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Elderly woman robbed in Fremont elevator - VIDEO
An elderly woman was robbed in an elevator on the 300 block of Fremont Street. Video courtesy of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Martin Luther King Jr. associate speaks to Las Vegas students - VIDEO
Robert Green, 86, a Las Vegas resident and close confidante of Martin Luther King Jr., talks to students at Matt Kelly Elementary School in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Helicopter pilot continues long recovery after Grand Canyon crash - VIDEO
Scott Booth, a former pilot for Papillon Grand Canyon Helicopters, talks about piloting a Papillon tour helicopter when the aircraft crashed in Grand Canyon in 2018, killing five of the six passengers. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Annual eagle survey at Lake Mead and Lake Mohave - VIDEO
The National Park Service gets out on the waters of Lake Mead and Lake Mohave each year to count any raptors they lay eyes on. The birds are at the top of a food chain, so monitoring their numbers over time can help indicate if problems are occurring with the environment and the rest of the chain below them. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wrong-way driver causes fatal crash near Las Vegas airport, authorities say - VIDEO
A suspected impaired motorist driving the wrong way on the Airport Connector caused a crash that killed another driver near McCarran International Airport early Friday morning, Jan. 17, 2020, according to law enforcement. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police give details on officer-involved shooting - VIDEO
Las Vegas police identified the officer and show body cam video of the officer who discharged his weapon at a suspect accused of shooting his mother at a credit union, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. (Renee Summerout/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
1 person killed in wrong-way crash near Las Vegas airport - VIDEO
A wrong-way driver struck another vehicle, killing that driver, on the Airport Connector near McCarran International Airport early Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sombrero wearing pigeons found - VIDEO
Sombrero wearing pigeons found in Reno by City Manager Sabra Newby during a ride-along with parking enforcement. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Alpine fire first responders recognized
MedicWest paramedic Miranda Smith describes the the scene when first responders arrived at the Alpine Motel Apartments fire.
The car that Tupac was shot in is for sale - VIDEO
The vehicle that legendary rapper Tupac Shakur was riding in when he was shot after a boxing match in Las Vegas is up for auction. The black 1996 BMW 7 Series is listed by Celebrity Cars Las Vegas for $1.75 million. (Angus Kelly/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
SUV crashes into art piece at Eastern and 215 Beltway - VIDEO
Artwork of a giant head was sent rolling when an SUV slammed into the artwork installed on a median at Eastern Avenue and the 215 Beltway in the southern Las Vegas Valley on Saturday morning, Jan. 11, 2020. (B.J. Calomay)
Alpine residents struggle to find new housing after fire - VIDEO
Many residents displaced by the Alpine Motel Apartments fire in downtown Las Vegas say they are struggling to find long-term solutions in a region where affordable housing is in short supply. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Biden meets with Vegas Latino community - VIDEO
Presidential candidate Joe Biden met with members of the Latino community at Rancho High School. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Margaret Rudin's first interview after release from prison
Convicted killer Margaret Rudin maintains her innocence in her first interview after spending 20 years in a Las Vegas prison for the murder of her husband, Ron Rudin.
Locals cheer on James Holzhauer at 'Jeopardy!' watch party - VIDEO
Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. But James Holzhauer would have a better chance at winning “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” tournament if Ken Jennings would stop copying his aggressive betting strategy. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson, other Nevada cities consent to refugee resettlement - VIDEO
Henderson will continue to welcome refugees for resettlement, according to a December letter from Mayor Debra March. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ceremony held for Elvis artist Trent Carlini - VIDEO
A ceremony was held for Elvis impersonator Trent Carlini on Wednesday night at The Space in Las Vegas. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fremont Street is getting a new LED sign - VIDEO
The Fremont Street Experience is planning to add an LED sign that pays tribute to downtown Las Vegas’ history. The 430-square-foot sign is set to be built on the east side of Main Street and Fremont Street. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ethel M Chocolates cactus garden lit for Christmas - Video
The 26th Annual Ethel M Chocolates Cactus Garden Lighting in Henderson, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. The garden will be open until 10 p.m. daily through the holidays. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
THE LATEST
"Driving Miss Daisy" (The Smith Center)
Things to do in downtown Las Vegas this week
By / RJ

Big Game bash, “Driving Miss Daisy” at Smith Center, a jitterbug lesson at a museum and a soccer watch party among upcoming downtown Las Vegas happenings

Bruno Mars performs on the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018. (John Katsilometes/Las Veg ...
Las Vegas events for 2020
By / RJ

Here is a list of Las Vegas acts, entertainers, shows and spectacles through the 2020 calendar year. From sports to concerts to comedy, there’s something for everyone.