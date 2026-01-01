New Year’s babies make early debut at Las Vegas hospitals

At Centennial Hills Hospital, a baby was born 19 seconds into the new year, and Summerlin Hospital’s first baby arrived at 12:13 a.m.

Carlos Aguilera of Las Vegas welcome JayR to the family Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, at Centennial Hills Hospital in Las Vegas. Alejandra Sapien gave birth to JayR at 12:00:19. (Centennial Hills Hospital)

The first baby of 2026 at Summerlin Hospital arrived at 12:13 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, to parents Edelin Olejua and Michael Chavarro of Las Vegas. (Summerlin Hospital)

The first babies of 2026 at two Las Vegas hospitals arrived just after the new year began, hospital officials said.

At Centennial Hills Hospital, JayR was born 19 seconds into the new year, according to a news release from the health care center. Parents Alejandra Sapien and Carlos Aguilera of Las Vegas welcomed JayR, who weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces and was 21.25 inches in length.

Sapien and Aguilera, who have been married for five years, described the past year as filled with many blessings. JayR also has a big sister named Kassie.

Summerlin Hospital’s first baby of 2026 arrived at 12:13 a.m., and was a few days earlier than expected. The baby boy, born to parents Edelin Olejua and Michael Chavarro of Las Vegas, weighed 7 ½ pounds and measured 20 inches in length.

The release said that Olejua and Chavarro, who have been married for nine years, had not yet settled on a name and were waiting for the baby’s big sister to break the tie between two choices.

