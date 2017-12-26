New Year’s Eve partiers in Las Vegas have transportation options

The Nevada Highway Patrol and local law enforcement agencies will beef up patrols for drunken drivers on New Years Eve, but partiers have a few free and inexpensive options to get around.

The Las Vegas Monorail turns around at MGM Grand on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The Las Vegas Monorail moves near MGM Grand on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The Nevada Highway Patrol and local law enforcement agencies will beef up patrols for drunken drivers on New Year’s Eve, but partiers have a few free and inexpensive options to get around.

Free bus rides will be provided on all routes from 6 p.m. Dec. 31 to 9 a.m. New Year’s Day, according to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada. Expect to see “extensive transit detours” on New Year’s Eve because of road closures, RTC spokesman Brad Seidel said. Bus service will run on a Sunday schedule on New Year’s Day.

Whether or not you’re a member, AAA’s Tipsy Tow program will offer a free lift up to 10 miles for buzzed motorists and their vehicles from 6 p.m. Dec. 31 to 6 a.m. New Year’s Day. The service is available by calling 800-222-4357, AAA spokesman Michael Blasky said.

The Las Vegas Monorail will run for 43 hours straight from 7 a.m. Sunday until 2 a.m. Jan. 2, with stops at the MGM Grand, Bally’s, Flamingo, The Linq Hotel, SLS Las Vegas, the Las Vegas Convention Center and Westgate. The cost remains the same, with locals paying $1 for a one-way ride. Those who purchase unlimited ride passes for $12 can get $5 in credit from the ride-hailing app Lyft, monorail spokeswoman Erika Pope said.

New and existing Lyft riders can use the code SAFELV18 for $5 off two rides, company spokeswoman Carri Giverson said.

New Uber users can get up to $20 off their first trip to or from any of the MGM-owned properties, company spokeswoman Stephanie Sedlak said. Discount codes vary, based on the destination: EXCALIBUR2, LUXOR2, MANDALAYBAY2, DELANO2, NYNY2, MONTECARLO2, MGMGRAND2, ARIA2, VDARA2, BELLAGIO2, MIRAGE2 and CIRCUSCIRCUS2.

