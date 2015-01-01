New Year’s hangovers linger, but many businesses offer a cure

Chris Giles’ condition wasn’t life threatening, but his symptoms Thursday morning jeopardized the investment he and wife, Nikki, had made in their New Year’s week in Las Vegas. Still, the couple was on their way to a cure from nonstop drinking.

Nikki Giles -left and Chris Giles rest comfortably while receiving an IV infusion for their New Year's hangovers at REVIV Wellness in the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino, Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 01, 2015. (Donavon Lockett/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Hangover mobile recovery pack contents, freshly loaded and ready for assisting clients at Hangover Heaven, Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 01, 2015. (Donavon Lockett/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nathan Hatfield -left and Rebecca Massa, rest comfortably while receiving IV infusions for their New Year's hangovers, at REVIV Wellness in the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino, Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 01, 2015. (Donavon Lockett/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Suffering a headache, thirst and lethargy, the 35-year-old Bossier City, La., resident rated his discomfort at the highest level on a scale of zero to 10 with zero being symptom free and 10 being the worst agony of his life. Nikki, 34, who also felt some nausea, rated her condition an eight.

No diagnostic testing was needed for either client seeking relief at Reviv Wellness inside the MGM Grand.

“We’ve been drinking nonstop,” Nikki said of the couple’s first trip to Las Vegas, which began Monday.

“We’ve had our run-of-the-mill,” a subdued Chris added.

The couple were among the head-in-hands multitude attempting to carry on with the hoopla while dealing with the excesses from the previous night’s out-with-the-old-in-with-the-new celebration. The relief being delivered to the Gileses, however, was of a higher caliber than traditional hangover remedies involving pain relievers, rest, water or fruit juice, and bland foods or soup.

Several companies on or near the Strip offer intravenous treatments that rehydrate the body with fluid, medications, electrolytes and vitamins to get people back on their feet.

Halfway through her treatment at Hangover Heaven 3281 S. Highland Ave. near Trump Tower, Amber Moore, 35, of Muskogee, Okla., said she already was feeling better. In addition to New Year’s, Moore was celebrating a sister’s birthday, a combination of revelry that left her with only a couple hours of sleep. She booked her appointment at Hangover Heaven online, knowing she might need the extra help after her first night in Vegas.

“I’ve got things to do today,” she said.

As Moore was being infused, teams led by advanced practice nurses and a physician’s assistant were preparing to deliver hangover relief to clients in hotel rooms up and down the Strip.

Dr. Jason Burke planned for a full day for his army of caregivers. As people age, their ability to recover from excessive drinking can be prolonged. Twenty-somethings can bounce back quickly. The hangovers of people in their 30s can last a day, Burke said, and at 40 and older, hangovers can be multi-day events.

Men tend to suffer more from headaches during a hangover, Burke said,

Push IV Hydration also offers hangover relief, but CEO Noah Auspitz says the company at 4315 Dean Martin Drive is expanding into new product lines, including laser hair removal. Auspitz draws on a clientele that dates to his time providing VIP concierge services to Strip visitors.

“We have more of a ‘med spa’ feel to our clinic,” Auspitz said. “We’re going beyond just curing hangovers to offering wellness and more advanced hydration for athletes, UFC fighters, boxers and even models.”

Advanced therapies combine hydration, vitamins, antioxidants and energy. The Athlete Recipe, for example, contains magnesium, calcium, various B vitamins, vitamin C and glutathione, which acts as an antioxidant and provides defenses against stressors to the body.

On Thursday morning at Reviv, the clientele was looking simply for relief from their imbibing the night before: Headaches, muscle aches, fatigue, weakness, thirst, nausea, dizziness and rapid heartbeat.

Nathan Hatfield, 33, of Chattanooga, Tenn., was receiving the Royal Flush, Reviv’s ultimate revitalization product.

The Gileses week culminated with seeing Macklemore and Ryan Lewis who performed New Year’s Eve at 1 Oak inside The Mirage. Between their flights from Louisiana, their hotel room at the Westgate and show tickets, the couple had nearly $2,000 invested in their trip. Paying another $130 apiece to enjoy their last night to the fullest was worth the price.

“We wanted to feel good on our last night on the town,” Nikki said.

Contact Review-Journal writer Steven Moore at smoore@reviewjournal.com or 702 380-4563.