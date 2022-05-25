93°F
Newly exposed shorelines at Lake Mead causing problems

By Taylor Lane Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 25, 2022 - 12:48 pm
 
People, vehicles and vessels are getting stuck in newly exposed shoreline at Lake Mead National ...
People, vehicles and vessels are getting stuck in newly exposed shoreline at Lake Mead National Recreation Area, according to the National Park Service. (Twitter/National Park Service @lakemeadnps)
Un viejo carro atascado en el fango del Puerto de Barcos de Las Vegas mientras la línea de flo ...
Un viejo carro atascado en el fango del Puerto de Barcos de Las Vegas mientras la línea de flotación sigue retrocediendo a lo largo de la costa del Lago Mead en el Lake Mead National Recreation Area, el jueves 12 de mayo de 2022, cerca de Boulder City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Lake Mead National Recreation area officials warned visitors that the newly exposed shoreline at Lake Mead caused by declining water levels can result in people getting stuck.

Officials said in a tweet Wednesday that the shoreline is “dense and difficult to navigate” and that visitors struggling to maneuver on the shoreline should go to higher ground, if possible.

Water levels at Lake Mead are expected to drop more than 30 feet in the next two years, according to an April projection from the Bureau of Reclamation. The levels at the lake have been declining for years, according to data from the bureau. In December, water agencies in Nevada, Arizona and California joined the bureau in signing a plan that would work to increase the lake’s elevation by 16 feet over the next two years.

To keep the lake from hitting a critical water level, states in the lower Colorado River basin are developing a $100 million plan to keep more water in Lake Mead over the next couple of years.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tmflane on Twitter.

THE LATEST