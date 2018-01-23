Next section of Interstate 11 slated to open Saturday morning

The next section of Interstate 11 is scheduled to open Saturday morning — five days earlier than originally planned, the Nevada Department of Transportation said.

The interchange at Interstate 11 and U.S. Highway 95 is still under construction and set to open in April. Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

Starting at 8 a.m., motorists will be allowed to drive along a 2-mile stretch of northbound I-11 between Foothills Drive to the U.S. Highway 93 interchange in Boulder City, NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said.

The move comes after the first 2½-mile section of southbound I-11 opened in August, running between the U.S. Highway 95 interchange and Railroad Pass Casino.

NDOT officials have previously said that opening I-11 in piecemeal fashion is aimed at getting drivers acclimated to a new route.

Work on NDOT’s concrete section of the freeway is expected to finish in April, when southbound I-11 drivers will be able to merge onto southbound U.S. 95 to Searchlight, Illia said.

The remaining 12.5-mile asphalt segment headed to the Colorado River is scheduled to open to traffic by October, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada said.

The $318 million freeway segment, known as the Boulder City Bypass, funded by federal and state money along with Clark County’s fuel revenue indexing tax, started construction in April 2015 with work split between NDOT and the RTC.

