NFL facial recognition policy upsets Las Vegas police union

The Las Vegas Police Protective Association is raising concerns about a new NFL policy that would apply to officers who work security at Raiders games.

A Las Vegas police union has raised concerns about a new NFL policy that would require officers who work security at Raiders games to share their photo for facial recognition purposes and is urging officers to think twice before complying.

Traditionally, officers who worked overtime hours as security for Raiders games would receive a wristband that got them access to different parts of the field and stadium, explained Steve Grammas, president of the Las Vegas Police Protective Association.

But now, the NFL is asking for a photo of officers, which will be used for “identification purposes when an individual steps up to a scanner to verify who the person is and if they have access to that particular space,” explained Tim Shlittner, director of communications for the NFL, in an email.

In a video circulated to members of the police protective association via email, Grammas read aloud a disclosure from the new policy, which required participants in the new credential program to consent to the “collection, use, retention and disclosure of biometric data by and among members of the NFL family and their credentialing vendors.”

“I’m sure if you’re like me, you don’t want to have biometric data in the hands of people that you don’t know,” Grammas said in the video.

Concerns of data in wrong hands

Specifically, Grammas told the Review-Journal that he worries this data — specifically photographs of officers — might get into the hands of “anti-cop” people who would gain the ability to “target and harass officers just for doing their job.”

If the NFL stands firm in its new policy, Grammas said this will cause him to have conversations with officers “making them very well aware of what they’re agreeing to.”

But the decision may come down to what individual officers are comfortable with, Grammas said. Overtime security work is not mandatory for officers, but voluntary.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police Department said that Sheriff Kevin McMahill “supports the Las Vegas Police Protective Association’s position against the proposed changes in NFL credentialing” and that the department is currently working with the NFL to reach a solution.

Metro confirmed that officers will still be working security at the Raiders preseason home game against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday.

The North Las Vegas Police Department said that it does not currently have any officers working security overtime for NFL games and as such does not have a position on the policy. Henderson Police Department did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday.

“The Raiders I believe are supportive,” Grammas said. He emphasized that the association has an issue with the NFL, not the team specifically. “They’re great people,” he said.

‘Enhance security’

While a spokesperson for the Raiders declined to comment, Shlittner said that the NFL has had “productive conversations with the LVPPA and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department about our modernized, secure credentialing system for all working staff.”

“The credentialing system will enhance security at our stadiums,” he said.

Some clubs are already using the system this preseason,” Shlitnner said, and moving forward, credential holders for all 32 teams will have to submit their photo in advance.

“We recognize the importance of our public safety partners and appreciate their efforts to ensure a safe gameday environment,” Shlitnner said.

