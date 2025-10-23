69°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

NFL player arrested on DUI charge in Las Vegas

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker III (21) reacts after sacking Las Vegas Raiders quarterback J ...
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker III (21) reacts after sacking Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
More Stories
This is a mugshot of Oskar Sieza Jr. who was pronounced dead at High Desert State Prison, about ...
54-year-old High Desert State Prison inmate dies
A still image from North Las Vegas body camera footage of 36-year-old Hector A. Rodriguez being ...
Police: Man arrested in connection with multiple NLV shootings also suspected in Strip shootings
Chief Deputy District Attorney Christopher Hamner, left, listens as Ghost Adventures Star Aaron ...
Latest episode of ‘Ghost Adventures’ shows fright for star in real time
Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Murder-suicide suspected after couple, ages 91 and 92, found dead in west Las Vegas Valley
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 22, 2025 - 8:24 pm
 

NFL free agent Tracy Walker was arrested Monday in Las Vegas on suspicion of DUI after he was initially pulled over for speeding but was asleep when an officer tried to hand him a citation, according to police.

Walker, 30, was pulled over at about 2 a.m. in the area of Tropicana Avenue and Decatur Boulevard, and was booked into the Clark County Detention Center after failing a set of field sobriety tests, an impaired driving report from the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Walker faces a charge of DUI, Las Vegas Justice Court records show. He made an initial appearance and was released on his own recognizance the same day of his arrest, records show. He is due back for a status check Jan. 8.

A Metro officer was traveling on southbound Decatur when he was passed by Walker’s Chevrolet Corvette at a speed higher than the posted 45 mph limit, the report said. The officer pulled over the vehicle, the report said. When the officer returned with the citation for Walker, Walker was asleep while sitting upright at the wheel, police said.

Walker eventually opened his eyes after police called to him multiple times, according to the report. After Walker woke up, officers asked him to step out of the vehicle and noticed a “strong” smell of alcohol.

Walker was also swaying back and forth while standing up, police said. He told officers he was coming from a lounge near Decatur and Flamingo Road, according to the report.

Walker underwent field sobriety tests and was taken into custody, according to the report. Two vials of blood were collected from Walker at the Las Vegas jail, police said, but the results were not included in Walker’s intoxicated driving report.

A lawyer for Walker is not listed on his case overview, and David Chesnoff, who is listed as Walker’s attorney for an unrelated case filed in 2024, could not immediately be reached.

The NFL suspended Walker for 12 games Aug. 6 for a reason that was not specified, according to NBC Sports.

Walker was drafted by the Detroit Lions in 2018 and played there for six seasons before being released in February 2024.

Walker signed with the San Francisco 49ers in August 2024, but was released in September 2024 and has not appeared in the NFL since.

Contact Casey Harrison at charrison@reviewjournal.com. Follow @casey-harrison.bsky.social on Bluesky.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES