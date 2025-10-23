NFL player arrested on DUI charge in Las Vegas

Tracy Walker, 30, was pulled over at about 2 a.m. in the area of Tropicana Avenue and Decatur Boulevard, and was booked into the Clark County Detention Center after failing a set of field sobriety tests, police said.

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker III (21) reacts after sacking Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

NFL free agent Tracy Walker was arrested Monday in Las Vegas on suspicion of DUI after he was initially pulled over for speeding but was asleep when an officer tried to hand him a citation, according to police.

Walker, 30, was pulled over at about 2 a.m. in the area of Tropicana Avenue and Decatur Boulevard, and was booked into the Clark County Detention Center after failing a set of field sobriety tests, an impaired driving report from the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Walker faces a charge of DUI, Las Vegas Justice Court records show. He made an initial appearance and was released on his own recognizance the same day of his arrest, records show. He is due back for a status check Jan. 8.

A Metro officer was traveling on southbound Decatur when he was passed by Walker’s Chevrolet Corvette at a speed higher than the posted 45 mph limit, the report said. The officer pulled over the vehicle, the report said. When the officer returned with the citation for Walker, Walker was asleep while sitting upright at the wheel, police said.

Walker eventually opened his eyes after police called to him multiple times, according to the report. After Walker woke up, officers asked him to step out of the vehicle and noticed a “strong” smell of alcohol.

Walker was also swaying back and forth while standing up, police said. He told officers he was coming from a lounge near Decatur and Flamingo Road, according to the report.

Walker underwent field sobriety tests and was taken into custody, according to the report. Two vials of blood were collected from Walker at the Las Vegas jail, police said, but the results were not included in Walker’s intoxicated driving report.

A lawyer for Walker is not listed on his case overview, and David Chesnoff, who is listed as Walker’s attorney for an unrelated case filed in 2024, could not immediately be reached.

The NFL suspended Walker for 12 games Aug. 6 for a reason that was not specified, according to NBC Sports.

Walker was drafted by the Detroit Lions in 2018 and played there for six seasons before being released in February 2024.

Walker signed with the San Francisco 49ers in August 2024, but was released in September 2024 and has not appeared in the NFL since.

Contact Casey Harrison at charrison@reviewjournal.com. Follow @casey-harrison.bsky.social on Bluesky.