NHP investigates fatal crash in far northwest Las Vegas Valley

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash Tuesday morning in the far northwest Las Vegas Valley.

A motorcyclist was killed in a Tuesday morning crash in the far northwest Las Vegas Valley, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Northbound State Route 158, also known as Deer Creek Road, was closed at mile marker 7 as a result of the crash that left one man dead, police said in a 9:15 a.m. post on X. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, police said.

#TrafficAlert State Route 158(Deer Creek Rd.), northbound at mile marker 7, is closed due to a fatal crash. This route connects both Kyle Canyon Road and Lee Canyon Rd., in the Spring Mountains(Mt. Charleston. Please use alternate routes and avoid area. SR158 will be closed for… pic.twitter.com/qDVzYkiCGQ — Nevada State Police (@NVStatePolice) November 11, 2025

The route that connects Kyle Canyon and Lee Canyon roads would be closed for an “unknown amount of time” to allow for the investigation, the Highway Patrol said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.