NHP investigates fatal crash in far northwest Las Vegas Valley

Nevada Highway Patrol (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 11, 2025 - 9:22 am
 
Updated November 11, 2025 - 9:33 am

A motorcyclist was killed in a Tuesday morning crash in the far northwest Las Vegas Valley, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Northbound State Route 158, also known as Deer Creek Road, was closed at mile marker 7 as a result of the crash that left one man dead, police said in a 9:15 a.m. post on X. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, police said.

The route that connects Kyle Canyon and Lee Canyon roads would be closed for an “unknown amount of time” to allow for the investigation, the Highway Patrol said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

