NHP investigates fatal crash near Pahrump Tuesday morning

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash near Pahrump on Tuesday morning.

According to police, State Route 160 northbound at mile marker 28 is closed as a result of the crash.

Police said the fatal crash is approximately 15 miles south of Pahrump.

All traffic going into Pahrump is being diverted to the US95 to SR160, NHP said.

“State Route 160 at mm28 will be closed for approximately 7 to 8 hours,” the agency advised in a post on X.