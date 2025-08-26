76°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

NHP investigates fatal crash near Pahrump Tuesday morning

Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
More Stories
It may be a wet day in Las Vegas as monsoon storms arrive
The Clark County Fire Department truck pictured on Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuay ...
Structure fire in southeast Las Vegas prompts large response
(Las Vegas review-Journal)
Motorcyclist killed in west Las Vegas crash
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coroner IDs South Carolina man killed in pedestrian crash near Strip
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 26, 2025 - 5:13 am
 

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash near Pahrump on Tuesday morning.

According to police, State Route 160 northbound at mile marker 28 is closed as a result of the crash.

Police said the fatal crash is approximately 15 miles south of Pahrump.

All traffic going into Pahrump is being diverted to the US95 to SR160, NHP said.

“State Route 160 at mm28 will be closed for approximately 7 to 8 hours,” the agency advised in a post on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES