Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating an injury crash just off Interstate 215 in the southwest valley.

Nevada Highway Patrol investigates an injury accident Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, on Durango Drive near the 215 Beltway and Rafael Rivera Way. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The crash was reported about 3:30 a.m. on Durango Drive near the 215 and Rafael Rivera Way, according to Highway Patrol.

About 4 a.m. troopers at the scene blocked the offramp from westbound 215 to northbound Durango, where workers were preparing to tow away a damaged dark-colored SUV.