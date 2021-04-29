84°F
NHP investigates report that vehicle struck pedestrians

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 29, 2021 - 12:56 pm
 
Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Nevada Highway Patrol responded Thursday after receiving a report that a vehicle had struck pedestrians in central Las Vegas.

Trooper Ashlee Wellman said troopers were at the crash scene at U.S. Highway 95 and Jones Boulevard at 12:30 p.m. At least some lanes of the highway were briefly shut down in the area as troopers responded, but those lanes have since reopened, Wellman said.

Wellman said initial reports indicated that two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle. Wellman said, however, that the number of pedestrians struck and the nature of their injuries has not been confirmed, and authorities were trying to sort out the details of what happened.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

