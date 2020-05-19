NHP investigates rollover in northwest Las Vegas Valley

The Regional Transportation Commission said the 5:46 a.m. crash unfolded on the off-ramp of U.S. 95 at Cheyenne Avenue.

Nevada Highway Patrol vehicle. (Review-Journal file photo)

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a rollover accident on U.S. 95 in the northwest Las Vegas Valley, authorities said.

The Regional Transportation Commission said the 5:46 a.m. crash unfolded on the off-ramp of U.S. 95 at Cheyenne Avenue. The crash left the right lane of the off-ramp blocked, and motorists were advised to expect delays if traveling through the area.

