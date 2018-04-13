Local Las Vegas

NHP investigating deadly crash in western Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 12, 2018 - 9:36 pm
 
Updated April 12, 2018 - 9:39 pm

Nevada Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly rollover crash Thursday night in the west valley.

A person was killed when a vehicle rolled over about 7:50 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Summerlin Parkway near Buffalo Drive, according to the Highway Patrol.

U.S. Highway 95 heading west toward Summerlin Parkway is closed while troopers investigate.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

