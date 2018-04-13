NHP investigating deadly crash in western Las Vegas Valley

A person was killed when a vehicle rolled over about 7:50 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Summerlin Parkway near Buffalo Drive, according to the Highway Patrol.

Nevada Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly rollover crash Thursday night in the west valley.

U.S. Highway 95 heading west toward Summerlin Parkway is closed while troopers investigate.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

