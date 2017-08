The Nevada Highway Patrol Southern Command is investigating a fatal crash that occurred early Sunday morning in northwest Las Vegas.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

NHP reported the deadly crash about 4:20 a.m. on U.S. 95 near Centennial Parkway.

There will be possible delays in the area due to lane restrictions set up for investigation.

NHP has not released further information on the incident.

