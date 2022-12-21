NHP investigating fatal tractor-trailer crash on I-11
The crash occurred around 6:30 p.m.
The Nevada State Police Highway Patrol was investigating a single vehicle fatal crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 11 on Tuesday night.
The crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. when a tractor-trailer rolled over on northbound I-11, according to the highway patrol. The northbound I-11 offramp to go to Boulder City is closed.
No further information was available.
