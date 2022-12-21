NHP investigating fatal tractor-trailer crash on I-11

The crash occurred around 6:30 p.m.

The Nevada State Police Highway Patrol investigates a fatal crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 11 on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.(NHP via Twitter)

The Nevada State Police Highway Patrol was investigating a single vehicle fatal crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 11 on Tuesday night.

The crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. when a tractor-trailer rolled over on northbound I-11, according to the highway patrol. The northbound I-11 offramp to go to Boulder City is closed.

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.