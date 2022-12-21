43°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
nye
jeff_german
Local Las Vegas

NHP investigating fatal tractor-trailer crash on I-11

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 20, 2022 - 8:43 pm
 
The Nevada State Police Highway Patrol investigates a fatal crash involving a tractor-trailer o ...
The Nevada State Police Highway Patrol investigates a fatal crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 11 on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.(NHP via Twitter)

The Nevada State Police Highway Patrol was investigating a single vehicle fatal crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 11 on Tuesday night.

The crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. when a tractor-trailer rolled over on northbound I-11, according to the highway patrol. The northbound I-11 offramp to go to Boulder City is closed.

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Police say woman attacked Burger King manager in bathroom
Police say woman attacked Burger King manager in bathroom
2
Bettor wins more than $2.8M thanks to wild Raiders ending
Bettor wins more than $2.8M thanks to wild Raiders ending
3
Nevada DMV cracking down on ‘classics’
Nevada DMV cracking down on ‘classics’
4
Sportsbooks ‘killed’ by Raiders on ‘dumbest play ever’ by Patriots
Sportsbooks ‘killed’ by Raiders on ‘dumbest play ever’ by Patriots
5
Here’s how the Raiders could still make the playoffs
Here’s how the Raiders could still make the playoffs
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Hundreds gather to honor victims of Colorado gay nightclub shooting
Hundreds gather to honor victims of Colorado gay nightclub shooting
Electrifying atmospheres draw soccer fans to World Cup watch parties
Electrifying atmospheres draw soccer fans to World Cup watch parties
Suspected DUI driver went 98 mph prior to fatal crash, police say
Suspected DUI driver went 98 mph prior to fatal crash, police say
Wrongfully incarcerated man awarded $351K in compensation
Wrongfully incarcerated man awarded $351K in compensation
California man killed in crash near Blue Diamond
California man killed in crash near Blue Diamond
Candy Cane House brings holiday sweetness to Henderson
Candy Cane House brings holiday sweetness to Henderson