NHP reports fatal crash on I-15 in northern Las Vegas Valley
The Nevada Highway Patrol reported that there was a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on northbound I-15 near Lamb Boulevard early Sunday morning.
A fatal crash on northbound Interstate 15 near Lamb Boulevard closed multiple lanes early Sunday morning.
The Nevada Highway Patrol tweeted about the fatal crash involving a pedestrian at 1:31 a.m. NHP said to expect delays and avoid the area.
Details on the crash were not immediately released.
#Breaking Fatal crash involving a pedestrian on northbound I-15, south of Lamb. Multiple lane closures are in place with one lane remaining open. Expect delays and avoid the area. #FatalCrash #DriveSafeNV #LivesAreOnTheLine #NHPSoComm
— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) November 7, 2021