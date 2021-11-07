70°F
NHP reports fatal crash on I-15 in northern Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 7, 2021 - 8:00 am
 
A fatal crash on northbound Interstate 15 near Lamb Boulevard closed multiple lanes early Sunday morning.

The Nevada Highway Patrol tweeted about the fatal crash involving a pedestrian at 1:31 a.m. NHP said to expect delays and avoid the area.

Details on the crash were not immediately released.

