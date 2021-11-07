NHP reports fatal crash on I-15 in northern Las Vegas Valley

The Nevada Highway Patrol reported that there was a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on northbound I-15 near Lamb Boulevard early Sunday morning.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Nevada Highway Patrol tweeted about the fatal crash involving a pedestrian at 1:31 a.m. NHP said to expect delays and avoid the area.

Details on the crash were not immediately released.