NHP trooper awarded valor medal for saving woman in distress

Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Rafael Rodriguez Jr. on Wednesday received the highest honor given by the state Department of Public Safety, a statement said.

The trooper was awarded the Medal of Valor for “disregarding his own personal safety” and saving a woman in distress clinging to the outside fencing of the U.S. Highway 95 and Russell Road overpass on June 1.

On that date, Rodriguez climbed the fencing over U.S. 95 to reach the woman. He built rapport and trust with her and handcuffed her to the fence to prevent her from falling and to allow the Henderson Fire Department to take her to safety, the statement said.

