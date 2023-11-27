NHP: Two dead in rollover crash on I-15 near Mesquite
The crash occurred around 7:15 p.m. on southbound I-15.
Two people died in a single vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 15 near Mesquite Sunday night.
At around 7:15 p.m., a vehicle heading south on I-15 at mile marker 105, just south of Mesquite, lost control, rolled over and struck a median, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.
The two people in the vehicle died at the scene.
The Highway Patrol closed one southbound lane on I-15.
