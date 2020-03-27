Night shelter closed but Catholic Charities still offering services

Although Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada had to temporarily close its night shelter because of novel coronavirus concerns, many of its services will continue to safely serve the public.

The organization announced Wednesday that a homeless man who accessed services at Catholic Charities and the Courtyard Homeless Resource Center had tested positive for the virus. Last week, an email sent to volunteers said an employee at the shelter had tested positive.

“We are steadfast on ensuring that we can support the health and well-being of our employees, volunteers and clients at this time, and remind the public that many services will not stop as we continue pursuing our mission to serve those in need,” said CEO Deacon Tom Roberts.

Services still available at Catholic Charities

— The 2,200 seniors will continue to receive Meals on Wheels deliveries. Safety measures are being implemented, including drop-off doorstep delivery and visual verification of food receipt by phone.

— The free daily community meal at 10 a.m., which typically serves 500, has ramped up to 750 meals prepared and shifted to be served outside in to-go containers. The health district recertified the safe operation of the nonprofit’s kitchen.

— All case management services, including adoption, immigration and migration services are now being handled by phone, while the English language program services are being conducted with online classes.

Temporarily suspended operations at Catholic Charities

— All volunteer activity

— The emergency night shelter

— The Hands of Hope Community Food Pantry

The temporarily suspended operations are being assessed daily, and Catholic Charities is working with the city of Las Vegas and Clark County to provide temporary and creative solutions as needed, the nonprofit said.

Catholic Charities is in need of monetary donations and encourages anyone interested in donating to visit www.catholiccharities.com.

