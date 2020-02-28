No crime in Las Vegas woman’s death on fiery mattress, police say

This month, the Clark County coroner’s office ruled the 41-year-old’s cause and manner of death as undetermined.

A body was found inside a house after a fire Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, on the 5900 block of West Cancun Avenue in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

Three months after Tara Shapiro was found dead on a burning mattress in her Las Vegas home, police said there was “no criminality” in her death.

On Nov. 24, Las Vegas firefighters extinguished the mattress and found Shapiro on top of it in her one-story house in the 5900 block West Cancun Avenue in the far north valley.

While police initially said she died under “suspicious circumstances,” Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield said Thursday that detectives “determined there was no crime.”

This month, the Clark County coroner’s office ruled the 41-year-old’s cause and manner of death as undetermined.

Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said Thursday afternoon that he would contact the fire investigator assigned to the case and confirm to what extent the Fire Department is still looking into the cause of the fire.

Attempts to reach members of Shapiro’s family were unsuccessful.

