No foul play suspected after latest discovery of human remains at Lake Mead

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 9, 2022 - 12:43 pm
 
Callville Bay Marina at Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. (Chase ...
Callville Bay Marina at Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas police do not suspect foul play in the death of a person whose skeletal remains were discovered Saturday at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

“There is no evidence to suggest foul play and the National Park Service is currently investigating this incident,” the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement Monday.

The remains were found at about 2 p.m. Saturday at Callville Bay, police said.

If the Clark County coroner’s office determines that the person died under suspicious circumstances, homicide detectives will investigate, Metro said.

The discovery came days after the remains of a shooting victim were found May 1 in a barrel near Hemenway Harbor. Police said they believe that man’s body may have been dumped in the late 1970s or early 1980s.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.

