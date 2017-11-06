No injuries after fire at vacant Las Vegas home

No one was injured after a Monday morning fire at a vacant home in the central valley.

Las Vegas firefighters respond to a fire at a vacant home at 1510 Atlantic Street, near Eastern and St. Louis avenues. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

No one was injured after a Sunday night fire at a vacant home in the central valley.

The Las Vegas Fire Department responded about 11:30 p.m. Sunday to a vacant single-story home at 1510 Atlantic Street, near Eastern and St. Louis avenues, according to spokesman Tim Szymanski.

Firefighters arriving at the scene found smoke coming from the house, and crews went in to investigate. Szymanski reported the fire was out just before midnight Sunday.

There were no injuries, and no one was displaced because the home was empty. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

