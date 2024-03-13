63°F
Local Las Vegas

No injuries but house is a “total loss” in fire east of Las Vegas airport

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 13, 2024 - 10:07 am
 
Updated March 13, 2024 - 6:20 pm
Crews battle a residential fire Wednesday, March 13, 2024, on the 900 block of De Mat Drive, near East Hacienda Drive and the Airport Connector, in Las Vegas. (Clark County Fire Department)
Crews battle a residential fire Wednesday, March 13, 2024, on the 900 block of De Met Drive, near East Hacienda Drive and the Airport Connector, in Las Vegas. (Tanner Tripp)
Crews battle a residential fire Wednesday, March 13, 2024, on the 900 block of De Met Drive, near East Hacienda Drive and the Airport Connector, in Las Vegas. (Tanner Tripp)
Crews battle a residential fire Wednesday, March 13, 2024, on the 900 block of De Met Drive, near East Hacienda Drive and the Airport Connector, in Las Vegas. (Tanner Tripp)
Crews battle a residential fire Wednesday, March 13, 2024, on the 900 block of De Mat Drive, near East Hacienda Drive and the Airport Connector, in Las Vegas. (Clark County Fire Department)
Crews battle a residential fire Wednesday, March 13, 2024, on the 900 block of De Mat Drive, near East Hacienda Drive and the Airport Connector, in Las Vegas. (Clark County Fire Department)
Crews battle a residential fire Wednesday, March 13, 2024, on the 900 block of De Mat Drive, near East Hacienda Drive and the Airport Connector, in Las Vegas. (Clark County Fire Department)

A Wednesday morning fire destroyed a home in a neighborhood just east of Harry Reid International Airport, but no one was injured, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched just after 9:10 a.m. to a house in the 900 block of De Met Drive, near East Hacienda Drive and the Airport Connector, where they heard there could be some elderly people trapped inside, the department reported in a news release.

However, after two searches of the residence were completed by the late afternoon, no victims were found in the debris, county fire Capt. Carlito Ravos said.

“I would say that the house is total loss,” Ravos said.

The owner of the house remarked that “I just lost about $250,000,” he said.

The cause of the fire is undetermined so far, and the department’s investigation, joined by the Metropolitan Police Department, is ongoing, he said.

Investigators have identified a woman that they want to question about the fire, Ravos said.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on X.

Review-Journal digital content producer Tony Garcia contributed to this report.

