No injuries but house ‘total loss’ in fire east of Las Vegas airport

Crews battle a residential fire Wednesday, March 13, 2024, on the 900 block of De Mat Drive, near East Hacienda Drive and the Airport Connector, in Las Vegas. (Clark County Fire Department)

Crews battle a residential fire Wednesday, March 13, 2024, on the 900 block of De Mat Drive, near East Hacienda Drive and the Airport Connector, in Las Vegas. (Clark County Fire Department)

A Wednesday morning fire destroyed a home in a neighborhood just east of Harry Reid International Airport, but no one was injured, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched just after 9:10 a.m. to a house in the 900 block of De Met Drive, near East Hacienda Drive and the Airport Connector, where they heard there may be some elderly people trapped inside, the department reported in a news release.

However, after two searches of the residence were completed by the late afternoon, no victims were found in the debris, county fire Capt. Carlito Ravos said.

“I would say that the house is total loss,” Ravos said, noting the homeowner had remarked that he had “just lost about $250,000.”

The fire’s cause is still undetermined, and the investigation by the Fire Department and the Metropolitan Police Department is ongoing, he said.

Investigators have identified a woman who they want to question about the fire, Ravos said.

The American Red Cross of Southern Nevada responded to the house to provide help to the displaced homeowner, according to a news release. The agency ensured he had access to essential items such as clothing and food, replacement of prescription medicines and a safe place to stay.

The release also reminded those who didn’t change their smoke alarm batteries on Sunday after clocks were moved forward — a time when many people make that change — that they should do so.

