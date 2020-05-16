No injuries in 4 Clark County fires Friday and Saturday

The Clark County Fire Department responded to one fire at 5:49 a.m. Saturday at a multifamily apartment building. A 911 call indicated people were jumping from windows.

Clark County firefighters responded to an apartment building fire early Saturday morning where a 911 call had reported tenants were jumping from windows, but no one was injured.

An initial 911 call indicated there was “smoke and flames seen from the apartment building and that people were jumping from the windows,” Assistant Fire Chief Dan Heenan said in a statement.

Firefighters responded at 5:49 a.m. to a multifamily apartment building at 1130 Toni Ave., near South Maryland Parkway and East Reno Avenue. They “made an interior attack,” and the fire was knocked down at 5:59 a.m., Heenan said.

American Red Cross is providing support for two people who were displaced. An investigation is underway related to the cause of the fire.

The Fire Department also responded to a three other structure fires Friday night and Saturday morning:

—At 8:48 p.m. Friday, the department responded to a mobile home fire at 1100 Papago St. in Sandy Valley. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters found a doublewide trailer on fire, with flames through the roof and right side of the structure, Heenan said in a statement. The fire was extinguished by 10:48 p.m.

An investigation is underway to determine where the fire started and its cause.

—At about 4 a.m. Saturday, the department responded to a fire at a vacant Fresh & Easy Neighborhood Market at 2950 E. Desert Inn Road. The fire was knocked down at 4:34 a.m. and no injuries were reported.

When firefighters arrived, they saw no exterior fire but found light smoke throughout the inside of the building, Heenan said in a statement. They found a pile of trash burning along one of the interior walls.

—At about 4:58 a.m. Saturday, the department — with assistance from the Las Vegas and North Las Vegas fire departments — responded to a mobile home fire at 6166 Casa Loma Ave. No injuries were reported.

When firefighters arrived, they saw a fire on the patio of a singlewide trailer that was boarded up and appeared to be abandoned, Heenan said in a statement.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze at 5:11 a.m. and then made an interior attack to ensure the fire hadn’t spread.

