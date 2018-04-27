No injuries in attic fire in northwest Las Vegas home

No one was injured Friday morning after a fire started in the attic of a northwest valley home.

Las Vegas firefighters put out a fire that started around the air conditioning unit in the attic of a northwest valley home early Friday, April 27, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Residents called the Las Vegas Fire Department about 3 a.m. after they smelled smoke in their home at 7323 Rockwood Court, near Lone Mountain Road and Tenaya Way, according to fire department spokesman Tim Szymanski.

The fire started around the air conditioning unit in the home’s attic, he said. Residents told the fire department the air conditioning unit had been recently repaired.

No injuries were reported and the fire was out by about 3:40 a.m., Szymanski said. The fire didn’t spread beyond the attic.

