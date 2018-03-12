No injuries in house fire in central Las Vegas

No one was injured Monday morning in a fire at a central valley home.

Las Vegas firefighters quickly put out fire at 6228 Fairwood Ave., near Jones Boulevard and U.S. Highway 95, early Monday morning, March 12, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

No one was injured Monday morning in a fire at a central valley home.

Firefighters responded just before 6 a.m. to a house at 6228 Fairwood Ave., near Jones Boulevard and U.S. Highway 95.

Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said no one was inside the house when the rear wall caught fire.

Crews kept the fire from spreading to the attic of the home, Szymanski said, and the blaze was under control within about 10 minutes.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and the cost of damage has not yet been estimated.

