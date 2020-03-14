No injuries in Las Vegas duplex fire

Firefighters responded at 9:56 a.m. to 1109 Weaver Drive. When they arrived, they saw smoke from one unit in the one-story duplex, the Las Vegas Fire Department said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas firefighters extinguished a duplex fire Saturday morning in the central valley and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze. The cause is unknown.

