No injuries reported in central Las Vegas house fire

Las Vegas firefighters were battling a house fire in the central valley early Friday.

Las Vegas firefighters extinguished a fire in a vacant one-story building at 511 S. Tonopah Drive shortly before 5 a.m. Friday, July 5, 2019. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

Las Vegas firefighters battled a house fire in the central valley early Friday.

No injuries were reported from the fire at a large, two-story home at 1608 Eaton Drive, near West Oakey Boulevard.

The house was heavily involved in flames and the roof was about to cave in shortly after 4 a.m., according to Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski.

Most of the flames were knocked down by 4:25 a.m., and fire investigators were headed to the scene.

Earlier, the incident commander had requested two more engines about 25 minutes after the fire was reported at 3:41 a.m.

Shortly before 5 a.m., fire crews knocked down a fire in a vacant one-story building at 511 S. Tonopah Drive. No injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation.

Marvin Clemons can be contacted at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0217.