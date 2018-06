No injuries were reported in a house fire at 5064 San Anselmo St. in east Las Vegas, Thursday, June 7, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

No injuries were reported in a house fire at 5064 San Anselmo St. in east Las Vegas, Thursday, June 7, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County Fire Department crews responded to a house fire in east Las Vegas Thursday morning.

Crews responded to the 6:21 a.m. call and when they arrived at 5064 San Anselmo St. they found a garage on fire, according to Deputy Chief Jeff Buchanan. Firefighters knocked the fire down in about 20 minutes.

There were no injuries and Buchanan was uncertain if anyone had been displaced.

He did not have a damage estimate.

