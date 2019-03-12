No injuries reported in vacant 4-plex fire in central Las Vegas

1501 Linden Ave., Las Vegas (Google)

The Las Vegas Fire Department is investigating a fire in the central valley Tuesday morning.

Crews responded to the fire around 5:30 a.m. at a vacant, boarded up four-plex apartment at 1501 Linden Ave. near East Bonanza Road and North Bruce Street, according to a Tweet posted by the fire department.

Upon arriving, crews noticed smoke and fire from the building, the Tweet said. By 6 a.m., the fire was knocked down and some units that had responded were released from the scene.

There were no utilities connected to the building and there were no injuries.

