No major fires sparked on Fourth of July in Las Vegas

The Las Vegas Fire Department received more than 400 calls for service on the Fourth of July — slightly fewer than last year — and no major fires were reported.

Firefighters had 427 calls on the Sunday holiday and of those, 118 were fires, the department said in a Monday post on Twitter.

The department reported one minor injury and one garage fire with a yet-to-be-determined cause.

Numbers are for within the city limits of Las Vegas. The Clark County, North Las Vegas and Henderson fire departments haven’t released their numbers.

The Las Vegas Fire Department saw fewer calls for service Sunday compared with last year on the Fourth of July, when firefighters received 438 and of those, 146 were fires.

Meanwhile, The Animal Foundation said Monday it took in 211 stray animals from Thursday through Sunday. The animal shelter said it would provide updated numbers Monday afternoon.

