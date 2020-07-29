No-mask rally taking place in western Las Vegas Valley

A political action committee dedicated to fighting the statewide mask mandate is expected to protest in Summerlin Wednesday afternoon.

The No Mask Nevada PAC organized a rally Wednesday, July 28, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Le'Andre Fox / Las Vegas Review Journal)

The No Mask Nevada PAC organized a rally Wednesday, July 28, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Le'Andre Fox / Las Vegas Review Journal)

A political action committee dedicated to fighting the statewide mask mandate called for a protest in the west Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday.

No Mask Nevada PAC is planning to rally on the corner of West Washington Avenue and North Buffalo Drive at 4:30 p.m. in the group’s third protest this month.

On Tuesday the group released a statement in response Gov. Steve Sisolak after Sisolak referencing the protests at a Monday news conference, calling them ridiculous.

The group said it opposes the mandate rather than the wearing of masks, arguing that there was no legislative session or vote prior to the mask mandate being put in place.

“We are all mandated by the signing of a piece of paper to wear a mask or else face the wrath of the government,” the statement read. “Law is created by a vote of our elected representatives and signed by our elected executive (governor). These recent ‘protections’ are not.”

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.