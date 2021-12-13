No More Lonely Holidays brings people together
No More Lonely Holidays had a free picnic and an AfterParty on Saturday, with TikTok star and host Marissa Meizz.
No More Lonely Holidays had a free picnic at Bruce Trent park and an AfterParty at Fergusons Downtown on Saturday, with TikTok star and host Marissa Meizz. She has hosted more than 30 picnics in three countries and 18 states.
The events were presented by IRL and No More Lonely Friends, which share a commitment to bring people together and form lasting connections.