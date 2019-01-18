No one hurt as flight from Las Vegas skids off taxiway in Omaha

No one was injured after a Southwest Airlines flight from Las Vegas slid off a runway after landing Friday afternoon in Omaha, Nebraska.

A Southwest Airlines plane taxis at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

No one was injured after a Southwest Airlines flight from Las Vegas slid off a runway after landing Friday afternoon in Omaha, Nebraska.

Southwest Flight 1643 departed Las Vegas at 9:39 a.m. and landed safely at the Omaha Eppley Airfield just after 3:30 p.m. local time. It slid into a runway overrun area while taxiing, the airline said in a post on Twitter.

No injuries were reported by the 150 passengers and six crew members on board.

Southwest Flight 1643 from LAS to OMA landed safely and slid onto a runway overrun area while taxiing. Customers deplaned the aircraft, with no reported injuries among the 150 Customers & six Crewmembers. Safety is our top priority, and we thank our Customers for their patience. — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) January 18, 2019

On Sunday a Delta flight from Las Vegas slid off a runway while taxiing at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport in Cincinnati. There were no injuries in that incident either.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.