No one hurt in blaze at central Las Vegas home

No one was injured after a Tuesday morning fire at a home in the central valley.

(Las Vegas Fire Department)

Firefighters respond early Tuesday morning to a home at 1616 G St. The fire caused extensive damage to the home but no one was injured. (Max Michor/Review-Journal)

The fire was reported about 1:20 a.m. Tuesday at 1616 G St., near H Street and Owens Avenue, according to Las Vegas Fire Department Spokesman Tim Szymanski.

Firefighters arriving at the scene found the home engulfed in flames, Szymanski said, and it took about 20 minutes for crews to get the blaze under control.

A man at the scene told firefighters the home was empty, and that he was looking after it for a relative, Szymanski said.

No one was injured or displaced in the fire and the cause is still under investigation. The fire caused an estimated $150,000 in damage.

