No one hurt in blaze at central Las Vegas house

hNo one was injured after a Tuesday morning fire at a house in the central valley.

Firefighters respond early Tuesday morning, Nov. 28, 2017, to a house fire at 1616 G St. The fire caused extensive damage to the home but no one was injured. (Max Michor/Review-Journal)

Firefighters respond early Tuesday morning, Nov. 28, 2017, to a house fire at 1616 G St. The fire caused extensive damage to the home but no one was injured. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

No one was injured after a Tuesday morning fire at a house in the central valley.

The fire was reported about 1:20 a.m. at 1616 G St., near H Street and Owens Avenue, according to Las Vegas Fire Department Spokesman Tim Szymanski.

Firefighters arriving at the scene found the house engulfed in flames, Szymanski said, and it took about 20 minutes for crews to get the blaze under control.

A man at the scene told firefighters the house was empty and that he was looking after it for a relative, Szymanski said.

No one was injured or displaced in the fire and the cause is still under investigation. The fire caused an estimated $150,000 in damage.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

1616 G St., las vegas, nv