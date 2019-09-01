No one injured in Sunset Park brush fire in Las Vegas
About two acres of brush in the park burned in the fire after it was reported about 10:45 a.m., Clark County Fire Department Deputy Chief Jeff Buchanan said.
No one was injured after a brush fire broke out Sunday morning at Sunset Park in Las Vegas.
Evidence at the scene led firefighters to believe the fire was started at a homeless camp.
Buchanan said residents were concerned the fire would spread to a nearby housing development, but no structures were affected.
Henderson police and firefighters also assisted at the scene.