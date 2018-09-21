No one injured in vacant house fire in central Las Vegas

No one was injured early Friday morning after a vacant house caught fire in the central valley.

No one was injured early Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, after a vacant house caught fire in the central valley. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

No one was injured early Friday morning after a vacant house caught fire in the central valley.

Crews responded about 1:45 a.m. to reports of a fire at 511 S. Tonopah Drive, near Alta and Rancho drives, according to Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski.

Crews broke through the boarded-up front door of the home to reach the fire inside, Szymanski said, and firefighters extinguished the blaze in about 30 minutes.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

511 S. Tonopah Drive Las Vegas, Nevada