‘No place for hate in the Silver State’: ADL hosts Walk Against Hate

Hundreds of people decked out in blue gathered at the Las Vegas Ballpark to walk against hate — and for love and inclusion — on Sunday morning.

The event marked Las Vegas’ seventh Walk Against Hate, a near-annual event put on by the Anti-Defamation League. ADL’s mission is “to stop the defamation of the Jewish people and to secure justice and fair treatment to all.”

ADL, which keeps its own count of both criminal and non-criminal acts of hate against Jews, counted a total of 8,873 antisemitic incidents in 2023, a 140 percent increase from the prior year, and the highest number on record since ADL began tracking such data in 1979.

As the first walk since Hamas’ attack against Israel on Oct. 7, the deadliest event in Israeli history, ADL Regional Director Jodie Brislin told the Las Vegas Review-Journal the event held special importance this year.

“Today we stand and say, ‘No Place for Hate in the Silver State.’ Today we walk not against hate, but for unity, for love and for inclusion. No matter who tries to divide us, we are stronger when we are together.” Brislin told the crowd.

She highlighted the importance of the march being proactive and bringing the community together, not merely reacting to an event.

In addition to antisemitism, organizers emphasized the fight against all forms of hate against marginalized communities.

Before the walking started, Las Vegas community members spoke about LGBTQ+ rights, Asian hate, Islamophobia, Ethiopian culture and more.

“We march together as one. As one group that’s committed to building a world where hatred has no place,” Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford told the stadium.

After giving an opening performance, the cheerleading and marching band squads at Desert Oasis High School provided a soundtrack and cheer squad for the walk. The school describes itself as a “no place for hate” school, with four components: courage, justice, leadership and compassion. As participants walked through an arch of blue and white balloons, the cheer squad greeted them with pompoms and shouting.

As a whole, the group aimed to walk around the concourse twice.

Sisters Alana Weinberg and Jessica Hutchings told the Review-Journal they were drawn to ADL because they were raised to heal the world.

“I just think that there, sadly, is a lot of hate and antisemitism in the world, and that’s what drew me to the organization in the first place, and sadly, it’s just risen,” Weinberg said.

Weinberg, who used to work for ADL, said that after seeing the success of walks in Philadelphia, she encouraged ADL to host one in Las Vegas in 2017.

Hutchings is the cantor at Henderson’s Congregation Ner Tamid, the members of which showed up in large numbers for the walk.

Ethan Cohen, a youth legislator and student at Meadows High School, said he focuses on combating misinformation about the holocaust and antisemitism in general.

The 15-year-old was participating in the walk for his third time and called it an important event for making the world more tolerant.

Metropolitan Police Department community engagement Capt. Dave Sims encouraged the group to continue the fight against hate.

“I challenge each of you to take the spirit of unity beyond today’s event. Let it permeate in your interactions and work in your neighborhoods, in your family and in your home,” he told the crowd.

Contact Katie Futterman at kfutterman@reviewjournal.com.