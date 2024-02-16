60°F
No tuberculosis cases found at Las Vegas elementary school

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 15, 2024 - 5:26 pm
 
FILE - Ruthe Deskin Elementary School is seen on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. More than 550 students and staff at the school have been tested for tuberculosis. All tests turned up negative, according to the Southern Nevada Health District. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal).

No active tuberculosis cases have been found at a Las Vegas elementary school after more than 550 students were recently tested.

The testing was necessary because a Clark County School District employee with undiagnosed active TB visited several campuses including Deskin Elementary School. Students and staff there were identified as having potential TB exposure while the Southern Nevada Health District’s investigation showed that the patient had minimal close contact with people at most of the other campuses where they were present.

“To date, more than 550 students and staff members have been tested for TB infection,” a Health District news release stated Thursday. “No additional active cases of TB disease have been reported. If an individual receives a positive screening test, they undergo further clinical evaluation to determine if they are not contagious (latent tuberculosis).”

Notifications were conducted for all individuals identified as close contacts of the patient, and screening and testing clinics were held.

More information about TB is available on the Centers for Disease Control website. People who received notifications and have additional questions about the Health District investigation can call its information line at 702-759-INFO (4636) or 866-767-5038, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

