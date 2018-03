No one was injured Thursday morning after a taxi caught fire in the central valley.

A taxi caught fire early Thursday on Paradise Road near Desert Inn. Nobody was injured and police did not know the cause of the fire. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The fire was reported at 3:50 a.m. on Paradise Road near Desert Inn, according to Metro’s traffic site.

The taxi sat in the westbound lanes of Paradise as the fire burned through the front end of the vehicle.

Firefighters arrived at the scene around 3:55 a.m. and quickly extinguished the fire.

A Metropolitan Police Department officer at the scene confirmed no one was hurt.